Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $322 million and market appreciation of $6.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $190 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

   AUM

Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

  12/31/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

1/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:





  Advisory

$18,631

($197)

$1,544

$ -

$19,978

  Japan Subadvisory

8,376

89

887

(88)

9,264

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,366

(4)

464

-

5,826

Total Institutional Accounts

32,373

(112)

2,895

(88)

35,068

Open-end Funds

36,903

431

3,150

(51)

40,433

Closed-end Funds

11,149

3

678

(51)

11,779

Total AUM

$80,425

$322

$6,723

($190)

$87,280

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

