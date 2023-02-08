Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023
Feb 08, 2023, 16:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $322 million and market appreciation of $6.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $190 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
12/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
1/31/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,631
|
($197)
|
$1,544
|
$ -
|
$19,978
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,376
|
89
|
887
|
(88)
|
9,264
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,366
|
(4)
|
464
|
-
|
5,826
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,373
|
(112)
|
2,895
|
(88)
|
35,068
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,903
|
431
|
3,150
|
(51)
|
40,433
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,149
|
3
|
678
|
(51)
|
11,779
|
Total AUM
|
$80,425
|
$322
|
$6,723
|
($190)
|
$87,280
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
