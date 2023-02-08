Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $322 million and market appreciation of $6.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $190 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2022 Flows Appreciation Distributions 1/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $18,631 ($197) $1,544 $ - $19,978 Japan Subadvisory 8,376 89 887 (88) 9,264 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,366 (4) 464 - 5,826 Total Institutional Accounts 32,373 (112) 2,895 (88) 35,068 Open-end Funds 36,903 431 3,150 (51) 40,433 Closed-end Funds 11,149 3 678 (51) 11,779 Total AUM $80,425 $322 $6,723 ($190) $87,280

