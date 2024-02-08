Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2024
08 Feb, 2024, 17:27 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.5 billion, and distributions of $157 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
12/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
1/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,264
|
($1,744)
|
($552)
|
-
|
$17,968
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,026
|
(64)
|
(352)
|
(62)
|
8,548
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,738
|
(19)
|
(223)
|
-
|
5,496
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,028
|
(1,827)
|
(1,127)
|
(62)
|
32,012
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,032
|
356
|
(909)
|
(44)
|
36,435
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,076
|
1
|
(157)
|
(51)
|
10,869
|
Total AUM
|
$83,136
|
($1,470)
|
($2,193)
|
($157)
|
$79,316
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
