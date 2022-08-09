Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2022
Aug 09, 2022, 16:24 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.0 billion as of July 31, 2022, an increase of $6.1 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $327 million and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by distributions of $183 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2022
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,135
|
$180
|
$1,410
|
$ -
|
$21,725
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,939
|
48
|
798
|
(81)
|
9,704
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,432
|
(13)
|
411
|
-
|
5,830
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,506
|
215
|
2,619
|
(81)
|
37,259
|
Open-end Funds
|
41,583
|
109
|
2,722
|
(51)
|
44,363
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,773
|
3
|
654
|
(51)
|
12,379
|
Total AUM
|
$87,862
|
$327
|
$5,995
|
($183)
|
$94,001
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article