Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2023
08 Aug, 2023, 16:21 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $82.3 billion as of July 31, 2023, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $231 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $162 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2023
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,824
|
$187
|
$516
|
-
|
$19,527
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,960
|
26
|
240
|
(65)
|
9,161
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,491
|
79
|
167
|
-
|
5,737
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
33,275
|
292
|
923
|
(65)
|
34,425
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,209
|
(64)
|
753
|
(46)
|
36,852
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,929
|
3
|
183
|
(51)
|
11,064
|
Total AUM
|
$80,413
|
$231
|
$1,859
|
($162)
|
$82,341
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article