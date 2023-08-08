Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $82.3 billion as of July 31, 2023, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $231 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $162 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2023 Flows Appreciation Distributions 7/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,824 $187 $516 - $19,527 Japan Subadvisory 8,960 26 240 (65) 9,161 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,491 79 167 - 5,737 Total Institutional Accounts 33,275 292 923 (65) 34,425 Open-end Funds 36,209 (64) 753 (46) 36,852 Closed-end Funds 10,929 3 183 (51) 11,064 Total AUM $80,413 $231 $1,859 ($162) $82,341













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

