Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 08, 2024, 16:38 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.6 billion as of July 31, 2024, an increase of $3.9 billion from assets under management of $80.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $153 million and net outflows of $45 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)












($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

7/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$18,367

($66)

$991

-

$19,292

  Japan Subadvisory

8,309

(77)

481

(57)

8,656

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,546

(59)

329

-

5,816

Total Institutional Accounts

32,222

(202)

1,801

(57)

33,764

Open-end Funds

37,451

156

1,858

(45)

39,420

Closed-end Funds

11,036

1

405

(51)

11,391

Total AUM

$80,709

($45)

$4,064

($153)

$84,575

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

