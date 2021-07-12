Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2021
Jul 12, 2021, 16:14 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $96.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $366 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,402
|
$491
|
$222
|
$ -
|
$23,115
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,411
|
(35)
|
241
|
(114)
|
10,503
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,973
|
(485)
|
50
|
-
|
6,538
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
39,786
|
(29)
|
513
|
(114)
|
40,156
|
Open-end Funds
|
41,983
|
1,009
|
743
|
(203)
|
43,532
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,446
|
1
|
139
|
(49)
|
12,537
|
Total AUM
|
$94,215
|
$981
|
$1,395
|
($366)
|
$96,225
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
