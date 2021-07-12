Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $96.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $366 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

  AUM

     Net

Market

  AUM

By investment vehicle:

    5/31/2021

     Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  6/30/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,402

$491

$222

$ -

$23,115

  Japan Subadvisory

10,411

(35)

241

(114)

10,503

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,973

(485)

50

-

6,538

Total Institutional Accounts

39,786

(29)

513

(114)

40,156

Open-end Funds

41,983

1,009

743

(203)

43,532

Closed-end Funds

12,446

1

139

(49)

12,537

Total AUM

$94,215

$981

$1,395

($366)

$96,225

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

