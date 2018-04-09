Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2018

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $774 million from February 28, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.0 billion and net inflows of $112 million, partially offset by distributions of $376 million.








Assets Under Management

(unaudited)















Market 



($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Appreciation


AUM

By investment vehicle:

February 2018

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

March 2018










Institutional Accounts:








Japan Subadvisory

$                9,870

$         (115)

$               322

$         (201)

$                9,876

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,236

21

91

-

6,348

Advisory

11,025

23

166

-

11,214

Total Institutional Accounts

27,131

(71)

579

(201)

27,438

Open-end Funds

21,712

183

373

(132)

22,136

Closed-end Funds

8,845

-

86

(43)

8,888

Total  

$              57,688

$          112

$            1,038

$         (376)

$              58,462

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

 

