Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2018

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $774 million from February 28, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.0 billion and net inflows of $112 million, partially offset by distributions of $376 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
Market
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
February 2018
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
March 2018
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$ 9,870
|
$ (115)
|
$ 322
|
$ (201)
|
$ 9,876
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,236
|
21
|
91
|
-
|
6,348
|
Advisory
|
11,025
|
23
|
166
|
-
|
11,214
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
27,131
|
(71)
|
579
|
(201)
|
27,438
|
Open-end Funds
|
21,712
|
183
|
373
|
(132)
|
22,136
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,845
|
-
|
86
|
(43)
|
8,888
|
Total
|
$ 57,688
|
$ 112
|
$ 1,038
|
$ (376)
|
$ 58,462
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
