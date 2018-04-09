Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2018

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $774 million from February 28, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.0 billion and net inflows of $112 million, partially offset by distributions of $376 million.