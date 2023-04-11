Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2023
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, net outflows of $700 million and distributions of $318 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
Distributions
|
AUM
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,027
|
($53)
|
($484)
|
$ -
|
$18,490
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,810
|
191
|
(201)
|
(87)
|
8,713
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,523
|
(14)
|
(108)
|
-
|
5,401
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
33,360
|
124
|
(793)
|
(87)
|
32,604
|
Open-end Funds
|
38,745
|
(742)
|
(1,396)
|
(180)
|
36,427
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,387
|
(82)
|
(380)
|
(51)
|
10,874
|
Total AUM
|
$83,492
|
($700)
|
($2,569)
|
($318)
|
$79,905
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
