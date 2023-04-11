Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2023

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, net outflows of $700 million and distributions of $318 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)



($ in millions)

By investment vehicle: AUM

2/28/2023 Net

Flows Market

Depreciation Distributions AUM

3/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:

Advisory $19,027 ($53) ($484) $ - $18,490 Japan Subadvisory 8,810 191 (201) (87) 8,713 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,523 (14) (108) - 5,401 Total Institutional Accounts 33,360 124 (793) (87) 32,604 Open-end Funds 38,745 (742) (1,396) (180) 36,427 Closed-end Funds 11,387 (82) (380) (51) 10,874 Total AUM $83,492 ($700) ($2,569) ($318) $79,905

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

