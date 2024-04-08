Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2024

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 billion from assets under management of $79.6 billion at February 29, 2024. The increase was due to net inflows of $183 million and market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $298 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/29/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 3/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $17,372 $324 $500 - $18,196 Japan Subadvisory 8,643 (221) 176 (63) 8,535 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,517 1 175 - 5,693 Total Institutional Accounts 31,532 104 851 (63) 32,424 Open-end Funds 37,146 78 645 (184) 37,685 Closed-end Funds 10,971 1 205 (51) 11,126 Total AUM $79,649 $183 $1,701 ($298) $81,235

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

