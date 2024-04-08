Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

08 Apr, 2024, 16:44 ET

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 billion from assets under management of $79.6 billion at February 29, 2024. The increase was due to net inflows of $183 million and market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $298 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/29/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

3/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




Advisory

$17,372

$324

$500

-

$18,196

  Japan Subadvisory

8,643

(221)

176

(63)

8,535

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,517

1

175

-

5,693

Total Institutional Accounts

31,532

104

851

(63)

32,424

Open-end Funds

37,146

78

645

(184)

37,685

Closed-end Funds

10,971

1

205

(51)

11,126

Total AUM

$79,649

$183

$1,701

($298)

$81,235

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

