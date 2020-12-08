Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2020
Dec 08, 2020, 16:07 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $76.7 billion as of November 30, 2020, an increase of $5.5 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $221 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2020
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$8,771
|
$9
|
$802
|
($125)
|
$9,457
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,171
|
(94)
|
558
|
-
|
5,635
|
Advisory
|
16,135
|
(153)
|
1,366
|
-
|
17,348
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
30,077
|
(238)
|
2,726
|
(125)
|
32,440
|
Open-end Funds
|
31,283
|
571
|
1,929
|
(54)
|
33,729
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,858
|
125
|
562
|
(42)
|
10,503
|
Total AUM
|
$71,218
|
$458
|
$5,217
|
($221)
|
$76,672
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.