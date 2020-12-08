Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $76.7 billion as of November 30, 2020, an increase of $5.5 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $221 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

10/31/2020

Flows

 Appreciation

Distributions

11/30/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$8,771

$9

$802

($125)

$9,457

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,171

(94)

558

-

5,635

  Advisory

16,135

(153)

1,366

-

17,348

Total Institutional Accounts

30,077

(238)

2,726

(125)

32,440

Open-end Funds

31,283

571

1,929

(54)

33,729

Closed-end Funds

9,858

125

562

(42)

10,503

Total AUM

$71,218

$458

$5,217

($221)

$76,672

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

