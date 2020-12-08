Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for November 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $76.7 billion as of November 30, 2020, an increase of $5.5 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $221 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2020 Flows Appreciation Distributions 11/30/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $8,771 $9 $802 ($125) $9,457 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,171 (94) 558 - 5,635 Advisory 16,135 (153) 1,366 - 17,348 Total Institutional Accounts 30,077 (238) 2,726 (125) 32,440 Open-end Funds 31,283 571 1,929 (54) 33,729 Closed-end Funds 9,858 125 562 (42) 10,503 Total AUM $71,218 $458 $5,217 ($221) $76,672

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.