Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2021
Dec 08, 2021, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.2 billion as of November 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $204 million, partially offset by net inflows of $201 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$23,570
|
($119)
|
($367)
|
$ -
|
$23,084
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,787
|
(46)
|
(46)
|
(93)
|
10,602
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,663
|
(18)
|
(157)
|
-
|
6,488
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
41,020
|
(183)
|
(570)
|
(93)
|
40,174
|
Open-end Funds
|
47,883
|
374
|
(585)
|
(62)
|
47,610
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,691
|
10
|
(216)
|
(49)
|
12,436
|
Total AUM
|
$101,594
|
$201
|
($1,371)
|
($204)
|
$100,220
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article