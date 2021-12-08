Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 08, 2021, 16:20 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.2 billion as of November 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $204 million, partially offset by net inflows of $201 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

  10/31/2021

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  11/30/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$23,570

($119)

($367)

$ -

$23,084

  Japan Subadvisory

10,787

(46)

(46)

(93)

10,602

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,663

(18)

(157)

-

6,488

Total Institutional Accounts

41,020

(183)

(570)

(93)

40,174

Open-end Funds

47,883

374

(585)

(62)

47,610

Closed-end Funds

12,691

10

(216)

(49)

12,436

Total AUM

$101,594

$201

($1,371)

($204)

$100,220

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

