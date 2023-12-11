Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2023
11 Dec, 2023, 17:13 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $78.7 billion as of November 30, 2023, an increase of $6.5 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $7.0 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $264 million and distributions of $155 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$17,266
|
($113)
|
$1,700
|
-
|
$18,853
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
7,709
|
(12)
|
912
|
(61)
|
8,548
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
4,805
|
(23)
|
532
|
-
|
5,314
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
29,780
|
(148)
|
3,144
|
(61)
|
32,715
|
Open-end Funds
|
32,370
|
(117)
|
3,102
|
(43)
|
35,312
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,035
|
1
|
716
|
(51)
|
10,701
|
Total AUM
|
$72,185
|
($264)
|
$6,962
|
($155)
|
$78,728
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
