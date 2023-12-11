Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $78.7 billion as of November 30, 2023, an increase of $6.5 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2023. The increase was due to market appreciation of $7.0 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $264 million and distributions of $155 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market



AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2023 Flows Appreciation Distributions

11/30/2023 Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $17,266 ($113) $1,700 -

$18,853 Japan Subadvisory 7,709 (12) 912 (61)

8,548 Subadvisory excluding Japan 4,805 (23) 532 -

5,314 Total Institutional Accounts 29,780 (148) 3,144 (61)

32,715 Open-end Funds 32,370 (117) 3,102 (43)

35,312 Closed-end Funds 10,035 1 716 (51)

10,701 Total AUM $72,185 ($264) $6,962 ($155)

$78,728

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

