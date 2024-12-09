Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2024
Dec 09, 2024, 16:22 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.4 billion as of November 30, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from assets under management of $89.7 billion at October 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,296
|
($123)
|
$390
|
-
|
$20,563
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,049
|
(2)
|
357
|
(56)
|
9,348
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,241
|
(23)
|
155
|
-
|
6,373
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,586
|
(148)
|
902
|
(56)
|
36,284
|
Open-end Funds
|
42,485
|
49
|
817
|
(44)
|
43,307
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,668
|
1
|
227
|
(51)
|
11,845
|
Total AUM
|
$89,739
|
($98)
|
$1,946
|
($151)
|
$91,436
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
