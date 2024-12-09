Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.4 billion as of November 30, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from assets under management of $89.7 billion at October 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 11/30/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,296 ($123) $390 - $20,563 Japan Subadvisory 9,049 (2) 357 (56) 9,348 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,241 (23) 155 - 6,373 Total Institutional Accounts 35,586 (148) 902 (56) 36,284 Open-end Funds 42,485 49 817 (44) 43,307 Closed-end Funds 11,668 1 227 (51) 11,845 Total AUM $89,739 ($98) $1,946 ($151) $91,436

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

