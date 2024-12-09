Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2024

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 09, 2024, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.4 billion as of November 30, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from assets under management of $89.7 billion at October 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion, partially offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.

Assets Under Management 
(unaudited) 






($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

10/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

11/30/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,296

($123)

$390

-

$20,563

  Japan Subadvisory

9,049

(2)

357

(56)

9,348

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,241

(23)

155

-

6,373

Total Institutional Accounts

35,586

(148)

902

(56)

36,284

Open-end Funds

42,485

49

817

(44)

43,307

Closed-end Funds

11,668

1

227

(51)

11,845

Total AUM

$89,739

($98)

$1,946

($151)

$91,436

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Fifth Consecutive Year

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the fifth...

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FOF) (the "Fund") with information regarding the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics