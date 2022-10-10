Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $10.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $9.2 billion, net outflows of $1.1 billion and distributions of $318 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

8/31/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

9/30/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,719

($446)

($2,299)

$ -

$17,974

  Japan Subadvisory

9,080

59

(1,148)

(76)

7,915

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,719

(5)

(736)

-

4,978

Total Institutional Accounts

35,518

(392)

(4,183)

(76)

30,867

Open-end Funds

42,286

(736)

(4,013)

(191)

37,346

Closed-end Funds

11,989

5

(958)

(51)

10,985

Total AUM

$89,793

($1,123)

($9,154)

($318)

$79,198
About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

