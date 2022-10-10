Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $10.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $9.2 billion, net outflows of $1.1 billion and distributions of $318 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 9/30/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,719 ($446) ($2,299) $ - $17,974 Japan Subadvisory 9,080 59 (1,148) (76) 7,915 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,719 (5) (736) - 4,978 Total Institutional Accounts 35,518 (392) (4,183) (76) 30,867 Open-end Funds 42,286 (736) (4,013) (191) 37,346 Closed-end Funds 11,989 5 (958) (51) 10,985 Total AUM $89,793 ($1,123) ($9,154) ($318) $79,198

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

