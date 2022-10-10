Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2022
Oct 10, 2022, 16:13 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $10.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $9.2 billion, net outflows of $1.1 billion and distributions of $318 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
8/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
9/30/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,719
|
($446)
|
($2,299)
|
$ -
|
$17,974
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,080
|
59
|
(1,148)
|
(76)
|
7,915
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,719
|
(5)
|
(736)
|
-
|
4,978
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,518
|
(392)
|
(4,183)
|
(76)
|
30,867
|
Open-end Funds
|
42,286
|
(736)
|
(4,013)
|
(191)
|
37,346
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,989
|
5
|
(958)
|
(51)
|
10,985
|
Total AUM
|
$89,793
|
($1,123)
|
($9,154)
|
($318)
|
$79,198
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
