Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $75.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.9 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions 9/30/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,046 ($87) ($1,055) - $17,904 Japan Subadvisory 8,810 (30) (630) (60) 8,090 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,625 (49) (354) - 5,222 Total Institutional Accounts 33,481 (166) (2,039) (60) 31,216 Open-end Funds 35,835 (123) (1,869) (172) 33,671 Closed-end Funds 10,715 (1) (392) (51) 10,271 Total AUM $80,031 ($290) ($4,300) ($283) $75,158













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.