Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2023
09 Oct, 2023, 16:25 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $75.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.9 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
8/31/2023
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
9/30/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$19,046
|
($87)
|
($1,055)
|
-
|
$17,904
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,810
|
(30)
|
(630)
|
(60)
|
8,090
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,625
|
(49)
|
(354)
|
-
|
5,222
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
33,481
|
(166)
|
(2,039)
|
(60)
|
31,216
|
Open-end Funds
|
35,835
|
(123)
|
(1,869)
|
(172)
|
33,671
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,715
|
(1)
|
(392)
|
(51)
|
10,271
|
Total AUM
|
$80,031
|
($290)
|
($4,300)
|
($283)
|
$75,158
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
