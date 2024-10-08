Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2024
Oct 08, 2024, 16:23 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $3.7 billion from assets under management of $88.1 billion at August 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.6 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion, partially offset by distributions of $286 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
8/31/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
9/30/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,203
|
$82
|
$697
|
-
|
$20,982
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,129
|
20
|
275
|
(59)
|
9,365
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,096
|
235
|
214
|
-
|
6,545
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
35,428
|
337
|
1,186
|
(59)
|
36,892
|
Open-end Funds
|
40,984
|
983
|
1,188
|
(176)
|
42,979
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,688
|
1
|
271
|
(51)
|
11,909
|
Total AUM
|
$88,100
|
$1,321
|
$2,645
|
($286)
|
$91,780
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article