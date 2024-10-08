Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $3.7 billion from assets under management of $88.1 billion at August 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.6 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion, partially offset by distributions of $286 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 9/30/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,203 $82 $697 - $20,982 Japan Subadvisory 9,129 20 275 (59) 9,365 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,096 235 214 - 6,545 Total Institutional Accounts 35,428 337 1,186 (59) 36,892 Open-end Funds 40,984 983 1,188 (176) 42,979 Closed-end Funds 11,688 1 271 (51) 11,909 Total AUM $88,100 $1,321 $2,645 ($286) $91,780

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

