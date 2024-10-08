Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Oct 08, 2024, 16:23 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $91.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $3.7 billion from assets under management of $88.1 billion at August 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $2.6 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion, partially offset by distributions of $286 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

 

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

8/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

9/30/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,203

$82

$697

-

$20,982

  Japan Subadvisory

9,129

20

275

(59)

9,365

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,096

235

214

-

6,545

Total Institutional Accounts

35,428

337

1,186

(59)

36,892

Open-end Funds

40,984

983

1,188

(176)

42,979

Closed-end Funds

11,688

1

271

(51)

11,909

Total AUM

$88,100

$1,321

$2,645

($286)

$91,780

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

