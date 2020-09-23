Cohen & Steers Appoints David Conway as Head of Wholesale Distribution, EMEA

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading real assets specialty manager, announced today that David Conway has joined the firm as Head of Wholesale Distribution, EMEA. Mr. Conway will report to Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, working alongside Marc Haynes, Head of Institutional Distribution, EMEA.

With a career in asset management spanning two decades, Mr. Conway brings a wealth of international sales and marketing experience to the business. He was formally Global Sales Director at Jupiter Asset Management, responsible for building their Global Financial Institutional business from London. While at Jupiter, Mr. Conway also built their Japan distribution model and established their first Asia sales and marketing office.

Dan Charles, Cohen & Steers Head of Global Distribution, said:

David's experience establishing successful business development programs throughout Europe and Asia will add to our growing distribution team serving our global client base. David will be integral to growing Cohen & Steers' fund business amongst financial intermediaries across Europe and the Middle East.

The addition of Mr. Conway follows the firm's June appointment of Jeffrey D. Sharon as Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations. In 2019, Daniel P. Charles was appointed as Head of Global Distribution.

As previously disclosed during Cohen & Steers, Inc's second-quarter earnings call, the firm plans to build upon its strong organic growth by scaling the European fund business. The firm achieved an industry-leading 24% organic growth in in the second quarter, securing $3.4 billion in net inflows.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

