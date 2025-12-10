Cohen & Steers Launches Infrastructure Opportunities and Short Duration Preferred Securities Active ETFs
Dec 10, 2025, 09:43 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) is adding to its suite of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the launch of two new strategies: the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (NYSE Arca: CSIO) and the Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred and Income Active ETF (NYSE Arca: CSSD). CSIO and CSSD began trading on the NYSE Arca today.
Daniel Noonan, Head of Global Distribution, said:
"Active ETFs are the fastest growing investment vehicle in U.S. wealth and have become the preferred allocation choice for many wealth managers and their clients. Cohen & Steers brings decades of proven expertise in infrastructure and preferred securities. The launch of these two strategies reflects our commitment to help clients build better portfolios for today's markets."
As a leading specialty active manager and a pioneer in listed real assets and alternative income for nearly four decades, Cohen & Steers now offers five actively managed ETFs focused on real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and preferred securities. These strategies deliver the best of Cohen & Steers combined with the advantages of active ETFs, including lower costs, tax efficiency, transparency and intraday liquidity.
Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"The launch of these two ETFs builds on the success we have seen this year in our active ETF suite, reflecting a growing appetite from investors for targeted, actively managed strategies from managers with a strong track record generating alpha1. We see significant tailwinds for real assets and preferred securities and believe that an allocation to these asset classes can lead to superior investment outcomes compared to traditional 60/40 stock bond portfolios."
1 Source: Cohen & Steers; defined as excess return generated by active management above its expected return given level of risk.
Overview of Cohen & Steers's Active ETFs:
Fund Name
Description
Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers Short
Cohen & Steers Real
Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers
To learn more about Cohen & Steers's Active ETFs, please visit the Cohen & Steers Active ETFs Knowledge Center on our website: www.cohenandsteers.com/etfs.
About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 866.737.6370. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives.
Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. The Cohen & Steers ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Cohen & Steers.
Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbols:NYSE: CNS; NYSE Arca: CSIO, CSSD, CSRE, CSNR, CSPF
