Cohen & Steers Launches Infrastructure Opportunities and Short Duration Preferred Securities Active ETFs

Dec 10, 2025, 09:43 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) is adding to its suite of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the launch of two new strategies: the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (NYSE Arca: CSIO) and the Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred and Income Active ETF (NYSE Arca: CSSD). CSIO and CSSD began trading on the NYSE Arca today.

Daniel Noonan, Head of Global Distribution, said: 
"Active ETFs are the fastest growing investment vehicle in U.S. wealth and have become the preferred allocation choice for many wealth managers and their clients. Cohen & Steers brings decades of proven expertise in infrastructure and preferred securities. The launch of these two strategies reflects our commitment to help clients build better portfolios for today's markets."

As a leading specialty active manager and a pioneer in listed real assets and alternative income for nearly four decades, Cohen & Steers now offers five actively managed ETFs focused on real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and preferred securities. These strategies deliver the best of Cohen & Steers combined with the advantages of active ETFs, including lower costs, tax efficiency, transparency and intraday liquidity.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said: 
"The launch of these two ETFs builds on the success we have seen this year in our active ETF suite, reflecting a growing appetite from investors for targeted, actively managed strategies from managers with a strong track record generating alpha1. We see significant tailwinds for real assets and preferred securities and believe that an allocation to these asset classes can lead to superior investment outcomes compared to traditional 60/40 stock bond portfolios."

________________________________

1 Source: Cohen & Steers; defined as excess return generated by active management above its expected return given level of risk.

Overview of Cohen & Steers's Active ETFs:

Fund Name

Description

Cohen & Steers
Infrastructure
Opportunities Active
ETF (CSIO)

  • A high-conviction, benchmark unconstrained, and actively managed portfolio of
    infrastructure companies with allocations to key secular growth opportunities such
    as rising power demand stemming from data growth and artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Launched December 2025. Managed by Benjamin Morton, Head of Global
    Infrastructure, and Portfolio Managers Tyler Rosenlicht and Thuy Quynh Dang.

 

Cohen & Steers Short
Duration Preferred and
Income Active ETF
(CSSD)

  • Designed to provide tax efficient income and total returns through short duration
    preferred securities with a focus on investment grade, institutional preferred
    securities.
  • Offers what we believe is an attractive alternative to traditional short term fixed
    income, enabling investors to preserve or increase their current income levels while
    maintaining attractive credit quality.
  • Launched December 2025. Managed by Elaine Zaharis-Nikas, Head of Fixed
    Income and Preferred Securities, and Portfolio Managers Jerry Dorost and Robert
    Kastoff.

 

Cohen & Steers Real
Estate Active ETF
(CSRE)

  • Designed to provide total return and portfolio diversification by accessing a broad
    universe of listed real estate securities.
  • Invests in the firm's highest conviction ideas in US REITs while opportunistically
    investing in international and other real estate related securities.
  • Launched February 2025. Managed by Jason Yablon, Head of Listed Real Estate,
    and Portfolio Managers Mathew Kirschner and Ji Zhang

 

Cohen & Steers
Natural Resources
Active ETF (CSNR)

  • Designed to provide total return and inflation sensitivity in an era of resource
    scarcity.
  • Invests in companies involved in the production, extraction and processing of
    natural resources including energy, agriculture and metals.
  • Launched February 2025. Managed by Tyler Rosenlicht, Head of Natural Resource
    Equities.

 

Cohen & Steers
Preferred and Income
Opportunities Active
ETF (CSPF)

  • Designed to provide high-quality tax efficient income, portfolio diversification and
    total return, by investing across the preferred securities universe with a focus on
    investment grade, institutional preferreds.
  • Launched February 2025. Managed by Elaine Zaharis-Nikas, Head of Fixed Income
    and Preferred Securities, and Portfolio Managers Jerry Dorost and Robert Kastoff.

 

To learn more about Cohen & Steers's Active ETFs, please visit the Cohen & Steers Active ETFs Knowledge Center on our website: www.cohenandsteers.com/etfs.

About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 866.737.6370. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. The Cohen & Steers ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Cohen & Steers.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbols:NYSE: CNS; NYSE Arca: CSIO, CSSD, CSRE, CSNR, CSPF

