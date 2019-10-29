Cohen Veterans Network Announces 2019 CVN Scholars and Fellows, Who Will Receive Specialized Training at Cohen Clinics Around the Country

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is continuing its vision of preparing the next generation of mental health care professionals through high-quality, culturally-competent training as part of its 2019 class of CVN Scholars and Fellows. This year, CVN accepted 13 promising individuals for this specialized training.

The program provides hands-on experience for individuals pursuing professional careers in support of veteran's mental health, with unique opportunities to participate in field training and military-related mental health care training.

"Veterans and their families deserve well-trained professionals when it comes to their mental health care, and that starts with hands-on practical experience," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CEO and President of Cohen Veterans Network. "We aim to train our CVN Scholars and Fellows to become the most skillful professionals and leaders in the field of military mental health."

CVN Scholars are chosen from social work, psychology, or psychiatric nurse practitioner clinical disciplines. MSW students in their second-year field placement, LPC and MFT trainees in their second-year practicum, and PNP proctorships can also be chosen as CVN Scholars. CVN Fellows are former MSW students who have access to advanced training, specialty supervision, and tailored exposure to the CVN veteran and military population while gaining their clinical hours for licensure. They have completed a clinical social work internship at a Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic and are nominated to apply for the fellowship by their clinic directors.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to enhance my learning at CVN. The culture is so incredibly supportive and geared toward increasing knowledge and competency in an environment where everyone is passionate about the work that they do," said Carla Holm, a CVN Fellow at Cohen Clinic in Clarksville, TN.

The complete list:

San Diego

Elizabeth Sparks , CVN Fellow, a returning participant who was previously a CVN Scholar

New York

Catherine Nobile , PsyD, Postdoctoral Fellows

, PsyD, Postdoctoral Fellows Emily Brackman , PhD, Postdoctoral Fellows

, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellows Anne Gentry Torell

Cambria Litsey

Kendra Doychak

Margaux Genoff Garzon

Jun Hong Chen

Silver Spring, MD

Ava Weiss , CVN Fellow, a returning participant who was previously a CVN Scholar

Philadelphia

Jennifer Weidner , CVN Fellow

Clarksville, TN

Jessie Eisenmann , CVN Scholar

, CVN Scholar David Smith , CVN Scholar

, CVN Scholar Carla Holm , CVN Scholar

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

https://www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/

