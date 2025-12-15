Cohen Veterans Network Expands Internationally, Launching Mental Health Clinics in Asia for U.S. Military Families Stationed Abroad Alongside the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

CVN to deliver high-quality, accessible mental health services to American military family members on U.S. military bases in Japan and South Korea

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, today announced plans to expand internationally to provide care to American military family members and federal employees on U.S. military bases in Asia. The network is working with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to establish five Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in Japan and South Korea. These clinics will be the first of their kind in the region, delivering mental health care to family members directly on military installations. This marks CVN's first clinics outside of the United States dedicated to serving American military families, underscoring the network's commitment to filling gaps in essential mental health care.

"This expansion overseas represents a significant milestone for Cohen Veterans Network as, for the first time, we are extending our care to U.S. military families stationed abroad," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We are thrilled to be working with the Exchange who has been serving the needs of U.S. military families around the world for 130 years. Together, we are bringing accessible, high-quality mental health care on base to complement existing services and enhance support for military families."

The first clinics are scheduled to open in fall 2026 at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Additional clinics will follow at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan; Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan; and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The five Cohen Clinics in Asia, operating at no cost to the government, will serve as a force multiplier by addressing mental health challenges faced by military family members and federal employees supporting our military mission abroad. They also increase options for families with children experiencing mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral issues to serve in South Korea and Japan, ensuring access to the care they need.

Care will be provided by U.S.-licensed clinicians, a key distinction of the clinics. These licensed professionals will deliver targeted, evidence-based treatment for a variety of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, PTSD, anger, military transition challenges, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Therapy options will include individual, couples, family, and group sessions. Care will be available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Due to ongoing duty assignments, military families frequently relocate to and from U.S. bases in Asia. Similarly, federal employees rotate through these installations, emphasizing the critical need for accessible mental health support as both groups navigate transitions and life abroad.

"Taking care of families is a force multiplier for the military," says CVN Chairman of the Board Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel USAF (Ret.) "We need every member willing to serve our nation, and making sure their families have access to the care they need is a big part of keeping people on the team."

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated over 93,000 clients and provided over 845,000 clinical sessions. Currently, the network has 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics serving 20 states.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

ABOUT ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICE

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at or follow us on X at .

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network