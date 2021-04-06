Cohen Veterans Network Marks 5-Year Anniversary Impacting the Lives of Nearly 25,000 Veterans & Military Family Members

STAMFORD, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has built 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country and has treated nearly 25,000 clients.

"CVN has grown quickly. We're proud to have served nearly 25,000 veterans and military family members, but there is still a significant need," said CVN Founder Steven A. Cohen. "As we look to the next 5 years, we remain committed to filling the gaps in care and supporting our local communities across the country, providing high-quality mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans and military families."

As the network marks five years, CVN is expanding its footprint around the country to serve even more veterans and military family members. CVN will open four new Cohen Clinics in 2021 located in Fairbanks, AK; Oceanside, CA; Colorado Springs, CO as well as Hinesville, GA, which will be the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. Collectively, more than 90,000 post-9/11 veterans, and their family members, as well as more than 115,000 family members of active duty service men and women will be eligible for care at these new locations.

"CVN was founded with a straightforward goal – to ensure access to high-quality mental health care," said CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We are committed to filling gaps and meeting our clients where they are to help ensure that we continue to save lives, save families, and save futures."

CVN treats the entire military family including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. In fact, 48% of CVN clients are non-veteran military family members. Children make up 14% of this group. While 52% of all clients are veterans or service members. Among all clients, women represent 51% of the population. Among veteran clients, women make up 28% of the group. This percentage is more than two times the size of the female veteran population in the United States.

Care is available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, to reduce barriers to care. In fact, through the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all care has been delivered via telehealth. In 2020, CVN hosted 65,000 telehealth sessions. While in 2021, to date, CVN has provided 20,046 telehealth sessions, making up 97% of all care.

Among clients surveyed, 96% would recommend CVN clinics to a veteran, family member, or friend. The impact of the organization can be felt directly from clients:

"I am very surprised at the progress that I have been making. I really thought that I was a hopeless case. I didn't realize how powerful behavior and thoughts were on mood. This clinic is a literal lifesaver for this combat vet." – Cohen Clinic Client

"The help I have received from the front desk, to my therapist, to the case manager has been amazing. I would recommend this clinic to any and all military families." – Cohen Clinic Client

"So far the experience has been seamless. I really LOVE the Telehealth option with two kids and a busy schedule. It's easy to log in anywhere to complete a visit." – Cohen Clinic Client

CVN provides military culturally competent care for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

Treatment is available to all post-9/11 veterans. This includes any person who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of combat experience, role while in uniform or discharge status.

"Access to mental health care is among the top challenges facing the veteran community in treating the invisible wounds of war," said Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. "CVN has been a trusted partner to IAVA as we work in tandem to meet the needs of veterans and eliminate obstacles that stand in the way of receiving care. We look forward to continuing our partnership to improve the lives of post-9/11 veterans."

The network additionally offers case management services to clients for assistance with challenges such as employment, benefits, housing, finances, and education. CVN also works hand in hand with a number of national and local community partner organizations to provide further essential support for veterans and military families.

"We know that the stressors of military life can contribute to adverse mental health outcomes. CVN is providing critical mental health care when and how military families need it the most," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "They have been an invaluable partner to Blue Star Families as we support one another's efforts in strengthening military families."

