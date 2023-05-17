Cohen Veterans Network Named Among "Best Places To Work in Healthcare" in 2023

News provided by

Cohen Veterans Network

17 May, 2023, 06:01 ET

CVN Recognized as an Outstanding Employer as the Organization Provides High-Quality, Accessible Mental Health Services to Veterans, Active Duty Service Members and Their Families

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Today, CVN, which was established by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen in 2016, employs 64 headquarters team members to support its 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country.

"We are thrilled to be named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare, which is a direct reflection of our exceptional team," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "It is their pursuit of excellence, drive towards innovation and deep commitment to our mission that enables us to create an environment that allows our clinics to deliver the highest standard of care to our veteran and military communities. This recognition serves as a testament to how our team shows up each day for our organization, each other, and our clients."

CVN is among just 150 organizations named Best Places to Work in Healthcare, which identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"At CVN, we value openness and collaboration," says CVN Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Administration Johanna Longo. "All employees have a voice and are encouraged to contribute their ideas. We strive to foster an environment where our people are respected, supported, and inspired, which results in an outstanding company culture and care for our clients."

CVN's ranking on the Best Places list will be announced and celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 in Chicago.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," says Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has cared for over 53,000 clients and provided over 450,000 clinical sessions. Treatment is available for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN care is available to all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, active duty service members with a TRICARE referral, as well as the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. Services are available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Also from this source

Cohen Veterans Network Announces Collaboration with SAFE Project to Combat Substance Use Disorder in the Veteran Community

Cohen Veterans Network Lights Philly Skyline Purple on April 18th for Month of the Military Child

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.