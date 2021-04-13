Cohen Veterans Network Now Treating Active Duty Service Members With Individual Therapy

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, announced that it is now providing individual treatment to active duty service members. The expansion of services enables the network to treat the entire military family at any point along their care continuum.

Active duty personnel may now seek treatment at a majority of the 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country with a TRICARE referral. The entire network will serve active duty service members in the coming months. Many of the Cohen Clinics are currently delivering care exclusively online via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Providing individual care to active duty service members allows the network to truly treat the entire military family, at all stages of their journey," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CVN President & CEO. "This decision is a nod to the shortages that exist in mental health care and with mental health care providers across the country. A number of DoD Military Treatment Facilities in the communities we serve have asked us to help meet their growing demand. We are answering that call."

In 2020, the National Defense Authorization Act instructed the Secretaries of Defense to send individuals out to community care if the DoD was unable to provide care for mental health or behavioral health care for active duty service members within 15 days.

Prior to the inclusion of individual care, active duty service men and women were receiving couples and group therapy at all 19 Cohen Clinics.

"There's an obvious need. Now, we can provide comprehensive care to our active duty clients within our clinics and allow for continuity of care," said Dr. Tracy Neal-Walden, CVN's Chief Clinical Officer.

An active duty service member must get a referral for treatment from their mental health clinic or their primary care provider. When they are referred to a Cohen Clinic, the standard procedure is to have clients sign a release of information for the clinic to provide a basic treatment summary back to the military medical treatment facility.

"The TRICARE referral process is very simple and ensures confidentiality for the client. For example, someone may be coping with anxiety or depression related to something very personal to them, perhaps some sort of trauma that they experienced earlier in their life, or even recently. We're not going to disclose that information," said Neal-Walden. "Consistent with all care provided via TRICARE referrals, we're going to share the diagnosis, the treatment, and the prognosis with the Military Treatment Facility referring provider. We will not provide fitness for duty examinations for any active duty service member at any Cohen Clinic."

The Cohen Clinics in Silver Spring, MD, Anchorage, AK and Jacksonville, FL have served as pilots for this program, which began in 2020.

Military culturally competent care is available for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and military families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN here.

