Cohen Veterans Network Reveals Micro Strategies to Reduce Stress During Mental Health Awareness Month in May

Essential Mental Health Resources Available to Veterans, Service Members and Military Families at No-Cost

STAMFORD, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military family members, announced a series of accessible and effective mental health tools and resources. The assets underscore the network's commitment to providing timely and relevant support to the veteran and military communities, recognizing that mental health is a critical component of overall wellness, especially in the unique contexts of military life.

"Our goal is to meet veterans, service members and their families where they are," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "That means recognizing their unique journeys, understanding their diverse needs, and offering a spectrum of support tailored to meet those needs."

Throughout the month, the network is highlighting a number of resources available at no-cost, including:

Micro Strategies for Your Mental Health – Short, actionable tips, which will be shared on CVN's social media, to help military families reduce stress and enhance their mental state.

– Short, actionable tips, which will be shared on CVN's social media, to help military families reduce stress and enhance their mental state. Tools for Managing Stress & Worry - A free, self-paced online course designed specifically for military families to manage stress when and where they need it.

- A free, self-paced online course designed specifically for military families to manage stress when and where they need it. Cohen Clinic Events – Clinics across the network are hosting events designed to foster connections among military families, facilitating a sense of community and shared understanding.

– Clinics across the network are hosting events designed to foster connections among military families, facilitating a sense of community and shared understanding. Client-Centered Therapy – CVN provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans, service members with a TRICARE referral, and the entire military family without a referral including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. The network offers individual, group, couples, and family counseling.

"Military families deserve seamless access to mental health support. At CVN, we're removing barriers by providing treatment to family members without the need for a referral, and child watch services and telehealth to ensure timely, accessible care for our veteran and military communities," adds Dr. Hassan.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 67,000 clients and provided over 575,000 clinical sessions. The network treats a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN also provides comprehensive case management services to help clients with potential stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. Care is available across the network's 24 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Clinics b-roll and map are available here.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network