Cohen Veterans Network to Donate to Food Banks Across the Country in Support of Military Families This Holiday Season

CVN pledges $22,000 across 22 communities to help military families, veterans, and their neighbors impacted by food insecurity

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, announced today a new initiative to help combat food insecurity among military families this holiday season. In December, CVN will donate $22,000 to local food banks in communities served by its 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics. Each food bank will receive $1,000 to further their efforts to provide essential support to military families, veterans, and their neighbors in need.

In 2023, 27.7% of currently serving military families experienced food insecurity, up from 23.3% in 2021, according to a survey by the Military Family Advisory Network. While 18.8% of families who joined the military in the last 10 years scored very low on food insecurity.

"Food insecurity continues to be a significant challenge for many military families," said Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "By supporting local food banks, we aim to ease the burden of military families, helping to ensure they have access to the food they need this holiday season."

The initiative reflects CVN's commitment to holistic care, which extends beyond mental health services. In addition to therapy, the network's 22 Cohen Clinics provide clients with comprehensive case management support. These services address social drivers of health, such as employment, finances, housing, food insecurity, and other challenges, helping clients connect with essential resources.

"We are proud to stand alongside the communities we serve, addressing not only mental health needs but also the broader challenges that impact military families. This initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring military families have the resources and support they need to thrive," said Dr. Hassan.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated 78,000 clients and provided over 675,000 clinical sessions. The network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, transition challenges, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available through the network's 22 Cohen Clinics serving 20 states in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

