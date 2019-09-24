Cohen Veterans Network to Open its First Clinic in Alaska for Veterans and Military Families

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In another step toward meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for military families, the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has committed to opening a clinic in Anchorage, AK early next year.

More than 11,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families, as well as more than 12,000 family members of active-duty service men and women in the area will be eligible for care at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic located at 1450 Muldoon Road in Anchorage.

CVN's partner for this clinic will be Anchorage Community Mental Health Services (ACMHS), the largest provider of community-based outpatient mental health services in the state.

"We are thrilled to go into an area of critical need in Anchorage. Our model of care is a perfect fit for this location and will be delivered by an excellent partner – ACMHS – with vast experience in the community," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of CVN. "We understand the options for care for veterans and families – as well as families of those still serving – are limited in this market and we are here to help fill those gaps."

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Anchorage location, the Cohen Clinic will offer telehealth services to more than 25,000 post-9/11 veterans across the state. CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where the client can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

"This is an ideal partnership for ACMHS. We are proud to join a network that has already helped more than 12,500 veterans and family members across the country," said Jim Myers, CEO of ACMHS.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at ACMHS will begin serving clients in early 2020. The clinic will soon hire a Clinic Director, several clinicians, and other integral roles including Data Manger, Outreach, and Intake.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

