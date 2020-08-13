Cohen Veterans Network Welcomes Five New 'CVN Fellows' to 2020 Training Program

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is proud to welcome the latest students to its 2020 Class of Scholars and Fellows, the nonprofit organization's specialized training program. CVN recently accepted five new CVN Fellows to the program, continuing its vision of preparing the next wave of mental health care professionals with high-quality, culturally competent training.

The CVN Scholars and Fellows program provides hands-on experience for individuals pursuing professional careers in support of veteran's mental health, with unique opportunities to participate in field training and military-related mental health care training.

"Today, there is a shortage of qualified mental health providers with military cultural competence," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CEO and President of Cohen Veterans Network. "Our goal is to make sure we provide well-trained mental health professionals for our veterans and military family community. The hands-on experience and evidence-based practices that these individuals will learn through our Cohen Clinics will provide the perfect tools they need to provide high-quality care to those who have served us first."

CVN Fellows are selected from students who have completed their advanced year of training in social work, or another counseling field while engaging in field practice at a CVN clinic. They are nominated to apply, and the top candidates are selected to continue their scholarship through advanced training, specialty supervision, and tailored experiences serving veterans and military families while working toward clinical licensure.

"I became interested in veteran mental health after losing my older brother, a USMC/OIF veteran, to suicide in 2013," said Jessie Eisenmann, a CVN Fellow at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Clarksville, TN. "My graduate program was focused on clinical social work with an emphasis on military social work and adult mental health. I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Cohen Veterans Network and look forward to pursuing my passion for assisting veterans and their family members."

The following individuals are receiving training as Fellows this year at Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics throughout the country:

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Clarksville, TN:

Jessie Eisenmann , who studied Religion and Philosophy at the University of Georgia before getting his Master of Science degree in Social Work at The University of Tennessee in May.

David D' Han Smith , who completed his BSW at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. He recently completed his MSSW with a Trauma Treatment Graduate Certificate from The University of Tennessee in May.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cape Fear Valley in Fayetteville, NC:

Marfa Nicanor , who spent a year at the Cohen Clinic as a Clinical Social Work Intern while earning her Master's Degree from the University of Southern California . During her internship she established a rapport with our clients, especially Spanish-speaking clients.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio, TX:

Jennifer G. Hoag Wydler , who served as a Social Work Intern at the Cohen Clinic while completing her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Texas at San Antonio .

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso, TX:

Jesny Liceth Miranda, who recently completed a Clinical Social Work Internship at the Cohen Clinic before graduating with her Master of Social Work degree from The University of Texas at El Paso .

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network