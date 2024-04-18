Cohere Beauty Unveils Inaugural Advertising Campaign

New Campaign Underscores Cohere Beauty's Unique Manufacturing Capabilities to Seamlessly Bring Beauty Brands to Life

OMAHA, Neb., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty and personal care brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing, launched its inaugural advertising campaign alongside creative marketing agency Simon/Myers.

The advertising campaign, aimed at growing prestige beauty care brands, makes a striking impression with a powerfully evocative campaign rollout that brings Cohere Beauty's unique custom development and manufacturing capabilities expertise to life and also highlights the CDMO's concierge-level service.

Cohere Beauty's inaugural advertising campaign

"This new advertising campaign perfectly reflects the Cohere Beauty difference in helping emerging beauty brands reach their full potential in an ever-changing market," says Christine Staples, CEO, Cohere Beauty. "Cohere Beauty operates at the scale of a major player with the personalized client service of a family-owned company dedicated to understanding each customer's brand promise, delivering top-quality products, and reducing time to market."

Cohere Beauty's nationwide experience in innovation, formulation, manufacturing and regulatory positions it as an integral partner for beauty brands looking to expand their market footprint.

"This campaign is the rarest of coming-out parties — an emerging brand ready to illuminate the ever-evolving beauty industry with its brilliance," said Lawson Soward, Group Creative Director, Simon/Myers. "We can't wait to see Cohere Beauty take center stage."

Cohere Beauty and Simon/Myers will bring the campaign to life through online, print and social media activations as well as paid Google search to reach current and emerging beauty brands across the skincare, haircare and fragrance categories.

The first installment of Cohere Beauty's advertising campaign appeared in Global Cosmetic Industry's April issue. It will be featured in beauty trade publications such as Women's Wear Daily, Beauty Matter and Beauty Independent later this year.

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/ .

SOURCE Cohere Beauty