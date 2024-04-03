Cohere Health to Further Reduce Administrative Burden for Providers via Epic's Payer Platform

In-workflow integration will advance Cohere's ability to automate authorization processes for health plans while improving care quality and reducing patient wait times

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health , a recognized leader in clinical intelligence and prior authorization automation, today announced a new capability to enhance payer-provider collaboration via Epic's Payer Platform.

Leveraging Cohere's AI-driven prior authorization solutions, this capability simplifies and expedites prior authorization requests by enabling providers to submit directly in their EHR workflow.

"Our integration with Payer Platform is a huge step towards a truly end-to-end touchless authorization process. Initiating authorization requests directly from EHRs is the 'last mile' towards full automation and greatly reduces provider staff time on authorizations by automating the initiation of a request," said Brian Covino, MD, Chief Growth Officer, Cohere Health. "This capability will be available with Epic EHR instances nationwide."

Cohere's AI-driven prior authorization solutions use artificial intelligence combined with deep clinical expertise to accelerate care approval for providers and patients while reducing associated administrative expenses. Beyond getting to a faster "yes," Cohere uniquely leverages the prior authorization process to improve the entire patient care episode or journey, using predictive models and proactive decision support to augment physician decision-making.

Currently processing 5.5 million prior authorization requests annually, Cohere positively impacts more than 15 million health plan members and 420,000 healthcare providers nationwide. This partnership with our health plans emphasizes a shared dedication to optimizing care access and delivery, demonstrating how innovative technology can transform healthcare operations at every stage.

About Cohere

Cohere Health is a clinical intelligence company that provides intelligent prior authorization as a springboard to better quality outcomes by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. Cohere's intelligent prior authorization solutions reduce administrative expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a Top 5 LinkedIn™ Startup, winner of the TripleTree iAward, consecutive KLAS Research's Points of Light recipient, and has been named to Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

Epic and Payer Platform are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

