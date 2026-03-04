COHERIX MOVES TO NEW NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS IN ANN ARBOR

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix, a leading supplier of AI-based quality-control systems for the automotive and electronics industries, has moved to a new, 25,000-square-foot North American headquarters, manufacturing and product development facility.

The new location at 1168 Oak Valley Drive in Ann Arbor adds much needed space for manufacturing, software-development and customer service.

"This move allows us to keep pace with growing customer demand for our products, speed the development of next-generation adhesive-dispensing technology and attract engineering talent," said Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO.

Coherix offers the only manufacturing technology capable of automatically inspecting and adjusting the application of adhesives at assembly-line speeds. Its 3D laser-based quality-control systems are equipped with machine-learning, artificial-intelligence and process-control capable of saving 25 percent or more in labor and material costs.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive process control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

