Coherix Partners with EMU on "Factory of the Future" Technology Program

More than 70 mechanical engineering students to participate

Focus will be on the growing field of adhesive-dispensing technology

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based Coherix is working with Eastern Michigan University (EMU) in Ypsilanti to develop "factory-of-the-future" manufacturing and assembly technology.

The three-year program at the university's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology is focused on precision-manufacturing applications in the growing field of adhesive-dispensing technology and is supported by a $385,000 grant from Coherix.

Professor Emad Tanbour works with Tyler Werth, a mechanical engineering student, in the Coherix 3D computer-vision and virtual-reality lab at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO

Mohamad Qatu, dean of Eastern's GameAbove college, notes that an important objective of the project will be to help expand the use of computer vision, virtual reality and adaptive-process-control systems in the automotive, medical and consumer-electronics industries.

"The program will provide our students with experience in the programming and use of industrial robots to dispense adhesives and sealants in the manufacture of cars, medical devices and consumer electronics – technology that could save billions of dollars in manufacturing costs," explains Qatu.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Eastern Michigan University," notes Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO. "Our goal is to offer engineering students at the university advanced factory-of-the-future training as well as access to the latest adaptive-process-control and dispensing-system technology under development at Coherix."

Over the next three years, more than 70 mechanical-engineering graduate and undergraduate students are expected to take part in the program developed and directed by Associate Professor Emad Tanbour. A major part of their work will take place in a computer-vision and virtual-reality research facility at EMU provided by Coherix.

According to Tanbour, all of the undergraduate students currently enrolled in the Coherix program are Michigan residents with an interest in pursuing engineering careers at companies with facilities in the state.

Several other companies provided equipment for the Coherix laboratory. Kawasaki Robotics, for example, donated an industrial robot while Sames supplied dispensing equipment and the Gonzalez Group provided safety fencing.

Tyler Werth, an EMU mechanical-engineering senior from Milan, Michigan, says, "I feel as though I am getting a real engineering experience thanks to Coherix and Professor Tanbour. Through the Coherix program, I'm finally able to get the co-op internship experience that I have wanted. I also have been able to work on my senior project with some of the best dispensing engineers in the nation."

Werth adds, "I'm learning technology I didn't even know existed. I have programmed a robot to do things I didn't know were possible. This course of studies will open a lot of doors for me and has been the absolute highlight of my four years at Eastern Michigan University."

Coherix, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, is a pioneer in the development of 3D-enabled adaptive-process-control technology. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company provides high-performance adhesive-dispensing inspection technology to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and vision-system integrators in a variety of industries.

The company's post-Covid sales have increased at an annual rate of 35 percent and are expected to continue at a similar pace over the next five years. Nearly 150 of the world's leading automakers and tier-one automotive suppliers are Coherix customers with more than 4,000 dispensing systems equipped with Coherix 3D computer-vision technology installed on manufacturing and assembly lines around the world.

The growing reputation of Eastern Michigan's engineering programs has been documented by U.S. News & World Report.

EMU introduced its undergraduate engineering program in 2017 and broke into the U.S. News & World Report national rankings just four years later. The program today is recognized as the 69th best among 273 engineering colleges in the publication's ranking of "Best Colleges."

About Coherix

Coherix creates adaptive process-control systems for the autonomous application of adhesives using 3D laser-based sensors that see, understand and proactively correct adhesive applications to minimize error, maximize performance and reduce cost.

The company's 3D computer-vision technology provides "eyes" with depth perception for robots that allow customers to manage complex manufacturing processes. Its recently introduced Adaptive Process Control (APC™) technology proactively corrects variations on-the-fly for adhesive applications on assembly lines to reduce downtime, eliminate waste and improve quality.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company also has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second-oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the university's website.

SOURCE Coherix