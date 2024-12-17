Coherix to Expand Dispensing-System Workshop Program for Engineers in 2025

Program seeks to improve the use of adhesives and sealants in the manufacture of automotive and consumer electronic products.

Six workshops for automotive, electronic, robotic and dispensing-system engineers to be offered in 2025.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based Coherix is expanding its industry-wide engineering workshop program designed to improve the application of adhesives and sealants in product-manufacturing operations.

The company plans to double the number of workshop sessions offered in 2024 from three to six next year and increase potential enrollment for automotive and consumer-electronics engineers from 70 up to 200.

Terry Taylor, head of the Coherix Dispensing System Engineering Team, checks a new Coherix 3D Mini™ capable of inspecting adhesive beads faster than 2D systems currently in use.

Sponsored by the Engineering and Manufacturing Alliance (EMA), the unique workshop brings together engineers from a variety of industries to discuss and discover solutions to common dispensing issues seen in production environments. Systems integrators, robot suppliers, dispensing equipment suppliers, material suppliers and end users all come together in one room to share first-hand experiences and converse about the latest technologies and methods for adhesive dispensing in manufacturing environments.

Next year's first workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Coherix Technical Center, 3980 Ranchero Drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Registration and additional information is available online here. Enrollment is free of charge but limited.

The Total Dispensing System Engineering Workshop (TDSE) is moderated by Terry Taylor, an engineer with more than 25 years of dispensing-system experience. Taylor manages the Coherix Dispensing System Engineering Team.

"The development of trouble-free dispensing systems is an extremely complex process that includes robots, fixturing, adhesive-dispensing equipment and process-control measures along with a host of other factors," said Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO. "It's been an art form up until now, but we hope these workshops will inject more science and inter-company cooperation into the process."

Carlson added that the TDSE Workshop is designed to help participants develop solutions to a variety of common adhesive and sealant dispensing issues.

"Due to the overwhelming interest these workshops generated last year from customers, partners and the dispensing industry in general, we decided to more than double enrollment capability in 2025," he noted.

In 2025 Coherix is offering TDSE workshops in January, March, May, July, September and November, registration and details can be found on the Coherix website.

Workshop discussion topics will include:

Proper upfront selection of dispensing equipment

Techniques to overcome part-to-part variation issues

Management of material-viscosity variation

Methods to prevent squeeze-out from occurring in production

Optimization of dispensing-material usage

How to overcome in-cell communication delays

A pioneer in the development of 3D-enabled adaptive-process-control technology, Coherix provides high-performance adhesive-dispensing inspection technology to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and vision-system integrators in a variety of industries.

The company recently introduced industry-first technology to monitor and adjust the application of adhesives on extremely small assemblies found in automotive electronic-control modules, cell phones, medical systems and other electronic devices. The Coherix 3D Mini™ can check adhesive beads as small in width as two human hairs faster and more effectively than 2D systems currently in use.

Nearly 150 of the world's leading automakers and tier-one automotive suppliers are Coherix customers with more than 4,500 dispensing systems equipped with Coherix 3D computer-vision technology installed on manufacturing and assembly lines around the world.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company also has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

SOURCE Coherix