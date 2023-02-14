Cohn Eye Center, R&E Optical Join Ascend Vision Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners (AVP) partners with both Cohn Eye Center and R&E Optical, adding two more premier vision groups to their partnership portfolio.

Cohn Eye Center joined Ascend Vision Partners network of best-in-class ophthalmology and optometry practices. Cohn Eye Center is led by Dr. Richard Cohn, M.D., voted a top doctor by both Newsweek and Orlando Magazine. Dr. Cohn specializes in state-of-the-art laser no-stitch cataract surgery and is highly regarded as one of the most skilled cataract surgeons in Central Florida. Dr. Rima Klimas, O.D., joined the Ascend Vision Partner family. Dr. Klimas now practices at Cohn Eye Center in Maitland, Fla. Dr. Klimas is an experienced optometrist with more than 20 years of experience serving the Central Florida community. She is dedicated to providing quality care to people of all ages.

Under the partnership, AVP performs the business functions for the practice, including legal and regulatory compliance, insurance negotiations, human resources, IT, finance, marketing, legal guidance and more. Alleviating the practice of sometimes burdensome business operations will allow the clinicians to provide more patient-focused care.

"I am enthusiastic about joining AVP, and partnering with other dedicated doctors who are already part of the platform. I am very optimistic about the positive direction that my practice will head in the future, including helping more patients as we bring additional practitioners onto this team," Dr. Cohn said.

"The quality of patient eye care is the core value we focus on as we grow Ascend Vision Partners throughout the southeast," Tomlinson said. "Every step we take and every decision we make will be solely driven to best serve our patients."

The team is poised for strategic and steady growth to acquire other highly regarded and well-established eye care practices throughout the southeastern U.S.

"We're excited to bring the best and brightest ophthalmology and optometry practices together under one umbrella," Tomlinson said.

"Shared best practices across the medical community, top technology and innovation at your fingertips, increased buying power — all backed by top-notch administrative and operational support — will allow doctors to best serve their patients," he continued.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at http://www.ascendvision.com

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and AI and tech enabled healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com

