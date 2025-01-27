CoHNA Partners with U.S. Department of Justice to Enhance Hindu Representation and Safety

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) is proud to announce its landmark partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Community Relations Service (CRS) to enhance Hindu representation and ensure the safety of Hindu Americans. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing the longstanding lack of institutional engagement with the Hindu community in the United States.

Created in 1964, CRS has engaged with the minority Jewish, Muslim, Arab, and Sikh communities for decades. However, Hindu Americans have been notably absent from its programming in its 60-year history. Now, this is about to change—with a pioneering program titled " Engaging and Building Relationships with the Hindu American Communities ."

In early 2024, CRS engaged CoHNA as a leading subject matter expert to help develop this groundbreaking initiative which aims to educate mainstream Americans about Hindu culture and foster a more inclusive and accurate understanding of Hindu Americans.

CoHNA played a pivotal role in shaping the program by providing critical input and conducting extensive reviews over several months. Efforts focused on ensuring the accuracy of information presented about Hinduism and Hindu Americans. Key contributions included advocating for the proper representation of sacred symbols, such as the Swastika, and the use of culturally appropriate terminology in CRS materials.

"This is a historic moment for our community," said Nikunj Trivedi, President and Co-Founder of CoHNA. "For too long, Hindus in the U.S. have been excluded from institutional frameworks designed to address community concerns and prevent discriminatory practices. We are honored to help fill this gap and provide much-needed representation."

The lack of institutional engagement has had real consequences, including a rise in online hate against Hindus , physical attacks on individuals and temples across the country—from California to New York—and the b acklash faced by Hindu professionals , including those on H-1B visas, often for their faith.

Program Details

While the final program materials are still pending release, CoHNA is confident that the DOJ has incorporated the crucial inputs provided, ensuring an accurate and comprehensive representation of the Hindu community. These materials will serve as an essential resource for Americans outside the Sanatani fold to better understand their Hindu neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Research indicates that the average American has little exposure to Hinduism or Hindu individuals, making this initiative a crucial step toward fostering mutual respect and cultural awareness.

This four-hour in-person training program is designed to educate community members, law enforcement, and public officials about Hindu customs, beliefs, identity, and civil rights-related issues affecting the community. The training provides practical strategies to strengthen engagement and communication with local Hindu communities while fostering trust, respect, and mutual understanding.

The program offers key benefits, including:

Building a network of reliable community resources to support Hindu communities.

Improving respect and understanding between diverse communities and stakeholders.

Developing trust and rapport with Hindu Americans to foster stronger neighborhood relationships.

CoHNA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and trust in its mission. The organization remains committed to working closely with the DOJ to further refine and disseminate this program nationwide.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the DOJ to promote greater understanding of Hindu heritage and traditions," Trivedi added. "Together, we can build a more informed and inclusive society."

For more information about CoHNA and its initiatives, please visit www.cohna.org.

SOURCE Coalition of Hindus of North America