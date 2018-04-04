Coillte Completes "Go-Live" of Trimble's Connected Forest Solution

Trimble's LRM solution is an intuitive, interactive and spatially aware enterprise application for managing land and forestry operations. The BRM solution simplifies financial transactions associated with log accounting and procurement. Together, the solutions serve the critical functions of forest resource planning, management and decision support with flexible customer-specific business workflows. LRM and BRM are key components of Trimble's Connected Forest portfolio, which manage the full raw materials lifecycle.

Coillte began using the solutions to support the growing business needs associated with the delivery of quality wood and the protection of nature in a sustainable way. The solutions allow for the streamlining of business processes, the integration of all land and forestry supply chain data and the creation of efficiencies for the management of its 440,000 hectares.

The multi-phase implementation included activity planning, scheduling and work recording of silviculture, road management, log production, log sales, invoicing, log delivery and woodflow. Simplified work processes and enhanced decision making was augmented by the integration of LRM and BRM with Trimble's fiber management and logistics solution (WSX) already operating at Coillte.

Trimble's Connected Forest solutions manage the full raw materials lifecycle of planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transporting and processing. The solutions improve decision making at every step—from forest to mill and from land acquisition to product delivery­—by combining industry-specialized software and state-of-the-art hardware into solutions for land, forest, fiber and mill management. Trimble offers the most comprehensive supply chain solutions available to the forest industry today.

"Coillte is making investments to drive a more agile business process across their functional organization," said Ken Moen, general manager for Trimble's Forestry Division. "As a recognized leader for advancement of timber supply chain management, Trimble Forestry is pleased to be working with Coillte to help the company transform to a connected digital supply chain network."

"Trimble is an industry leader in enterprise forestry software and we are delighted to partner with them in implementing a connected forest platform for Coillte," said David Feeney, commercial and supply chain director at Coillte. "Forestry planning and management has become much more complex over the last 15 years and we believe that we can maximize value from using Trimble's forestry solutions to drive our business and provide employees with the tools required to balance the commercial, social and environmental benefits of forestry."

About Coillte

Coillte is Ireland's largest commercial forest company operating in forestry, land-based businesses, renewable energy and panel products. The company employs approximately 1,000 people and was established in 1988. Coillte owns over 445,000 hectares of land, about 7 percent of the land cover of Ireland. The company harvests approximately 2.5 million cubic meters of timber annually and is the major supplier of raw material to the Irish wood products industry. To find out more, visit: www.coillte.ie.

About Trimble's Forestry Division

Trimble's Forestry Division offers land, forest, fiber and mill management solutions that improve the productivity and operations for some of the world's most recognized integrated forest product companies, forest land owners, timberland investment, conservation, state and federal departments as well as international food processing companies involved in environmental, social and economic land management. The Connected Forest solutions manage the full raw materials lifecycle of planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transporting and processing. For more information, visit: www.trimble.com/forestry.



About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

