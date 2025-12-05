Trimble Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced today that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion in shares of the Company's common stock. The stock repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and replaces the prior authorization of up to $1.0 billion, of which $273 million was remaining as of the end of the third quarter of 2025, but is now cancelled.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of the Company's common stock from time to time, through accelerated share repurchase programs, open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases, tender offers or other means. The program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion without prior notice.

About Trimble
Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

