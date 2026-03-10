CoinDesk's Consensus Conference Returns to the U.S.; Speaker Line Up Includes Paul Atkins, Bo Hines, Brad Garlinghouse, Anatoly Yakovenko, Alex Rodriguez, and More

The world's premier crypto summit debuts its 2026 agenda with an added focus on Institutional Finance and Agentic Commerce

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk, the leading media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, has announced the first wave of speakers and the agenda for Consensus Miami (May 5-7), the longest-running and most influential gathering for digital assets.

The first wave of speakers sets the tone for what promises to be an extraordinary lineup:

Paul Atkins, Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Bo Hines, CEO, Tether USA

USA Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder, Solana ; CEO, Solana Labs

; CEO, Labs Mike Novogratz, CEO, Galaxy

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer, Maelstrom

Alex Rodriguez, CEO, A-Rod Corp; Co-Chairman, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple

Michael Selig, Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President's Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, The White House

Tom Farley, CEO, Bullish

Justin Sun, Founder, TRON

Raoul Pal, Co-Founder & CEO, Real Vision; CEO & CIO, EXPAAM

Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloudflare

As the global economy is being rewritten, Consensus 2026 is where the architects of that new economy meet. This year in Miami Beach, Consensus will go beyond blockchain to bring together three forces that are reshaping global finance: Crypto at Scale, Institutional Finance, and Agentic Commerce.

This year's agenda spans eight stages and summits, including the Capital Markets Summit and the Regulation & Policy Summit, as well as dedicated tracks on Stablecoins, Tokenization and Prediction Markets. Hands-on workshops, a CoinDesk Live Studio, and partner sessions round out three days of programming built for every corner of the industry.

"Following a landmark event in Hong Kong, there has never been a better time to bring Consensus back to America. The U.S. has always had the ingredients - talent, capital, and demand - but since we were last here in 2024, a more constructive regulatory environment has given the industry a real foundation to build on," said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus. "Crypto is now in the U.S. at institutional scale, redefining how traditional markets operate and allocate capital, while emerging sectors like AI payments and blockchain infrastructure are unlocking opportunities that didn't exist a year ago. Consensus Miami will bring together the people building these new verticals to learn, connect, and define what comes next."

On May 5, the Institutional Summit returns as a curated, application-only gathering for leading asset managers and institutional investors, hosted in its own exclusive VIP area within the main venue. Operating under Chatham House Rule and designed to support capital flow between LPs and GPs, the Hong Kong edition attracted 300+ attendees and facilitated 350+ one-on-one meetings. Wealth Management Day is also back for its third year on May 6, offering registered financial advisors and wealth managers an application-only forum featuring closed-door roundtables, peer-led sessions on fiduciary risk and regulation, and frameworks for client-facing communication on digital assets.

New programming highlights include Stablecoin University and Agentic University, which are two-day enterprise programs covering enterprise stablecoin adoption, and a dedicated Agentic Commerce track featuring workshops and education sessions on OpenClaw, x402, and AI integrations for business. Consensus Miami also marks the U.S. return of Solana Accelerate, uniting over 3,000 builders, executives, and policymakers, as well as the EasyA Hackathon, where thousands of top-flight developers build on-chain solutions live on the show floor and compete for cash prizes.

The event also ramps up the stakes for startups and traders through marquee competitions offering significant cash prizes. Pitch Fest will see early-stage blockchain and AI companies battle for a $20,000 prize in front of top-tier investors, while the new Battle Codes tournament pits elite traders against one another in a bracket-style elimination for a $20,000 purse. Together, these transform Consensus into a three-day hub for live deals, demos, and high-stakes networking.

Consensus Miami takes place during a busy schedule for the city, following the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and PGA Tour. Official side events include an opening party at the Sagamore pool deck, an evening at the iconic E11even, and a networking dinner at Papi Steak, and hundreds of side events, extending the Consensus experience well beyond the main floor.

Tickets are on sale now at www.consensus.coindesk.com/register

About Consensus

Consensus by CoinDesk is the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it helps people understand the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, Web3, AI, the evolving regulatory landscape and more. With a mix of panels, keynotes and networking opportunities, Consensus provides a platform to explore the latest trends shaping the digital economy. For more information about Consensus, please visit https://events.coindesk.com/

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Part of Bullish Group (NYSE: BLSH), CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. Bullish may do business with organizations or foundations that attend or are sponsors of Consensus events, or which are otherwise featured in our editorial content. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension and context. CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Data provide institutional-grade benchmarks and analytics for the digital asset ecosystem. CoinDesk gathers the global crypto, blockchain and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. For more information, please visit CoinDesk.com.

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website (investors.bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Sentences containing words such as "believe," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to future events or Bullish's future financial or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunity. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Bullish, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to our ability to grow our business and operations, including in new geographic locations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and Bullish undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Consensus by CoinDesk