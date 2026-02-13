Consensus Hong Kong 2026 Concludes with 11,000 Attendees, Driving the Global Dialogue on Finance and Digital Assets

The conference opened with remarks by The Honourable John KC Lee, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, who said in his opening address , "The world of Web3 and digital assets carries with it vast potential. They help to realise more efficient financial transactions, at a lower cost and with more inclusive options. The Hong Kong Government is committed to establishing Hong Kong as a global hub for innovation in digital assets. That's why over the past few years, Hong Kong has been actively building the regulatory framework to promote the steady, and sustainable, development of our Web3 ecosystem."

The event is estimated to have generated close to HK$300 million in economic impact for the local economy and featured a globally diverse audience, with a near 50/50 split between participants from Asia and the rest of the world. Top attending geographies included Hong Kong, the U.S., China, India, the UAE, Singapore, the UK and South Korea. Senior leadership comprised 62% of the total attendance, reflecting the event's role as a central gathering point for high-level industry decision-makers.

The Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po also addressed the conference as a keynote speaker, highlighting, "As the convergence of AI and blockchain continues to accelerate, the government and our regulators will work with the industry to foster concrete, high-impact use cases, while ensuring that emerging risks are properly identified, monitored and managed."

Featuring more than 350 speakers, the 2026 agenda highlighted the maturation of the digital asset sector, covering everything from institutional adoption and stablecoins to the architecture of new 'Internet Capital Markets.' This year also spotlighted the 'Machine Economy,' and the harmonization of AI agents, robotics, and on-chain execution. Speakers included Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation; Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance; Justin Sun, founder of TRON; Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital; Ella Zhang, head of YZi Labs; Joe Ngai, chairman of McKinsey & Co. Greater China; and Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output.

In addition to regulators and industry leaders, more than 1000 developers and 240 startups took part in the EasyA Consensus Hackathon and CoinDesk PitchFest, respectively. Alex Scheer of zkMe Technology Limited - which lets users and businesses verify user credentials without disclosing any personal information using zero-knowledge cryptography - claimed the PitchFest title, while Hackathon winners included FoundrAI, an autonomous AI agent designed to launch startups/projects, deploy tokens, and hire humans to build the products they launch; SentinelFi, which provides real-time safety scores for crypto traders with six-category on-chain analysis; and PumpStop, a non-custodial trading layer that helps users to manage risk through integrated stop-loss functionality.

In addition, the Solana Foundation debuted Solana Accelerate APAC at Consensus at the show on February 11, bringing thousands more builders, policymakers, and executives to discuss payments, institutional finance, DeFi, tokenization, AI infrastructure, and more specific to the Solana ecosystem.

Consensus Hong Kong 2026 built its agenda to turn the city into a week-long hub for industry and lifestyle experiences. In parallel with the main conference, over 400 side events took place over the course of the week. The past three days also saw raucous official Consensus parties at The Trilogy and Pier 1929, as well as a return to the Happy Valley Racecourse with The Consensus Cup.

With the support from 124 sponsors and 240 community and marketing partners, this year's event expanded beyond the venue and reinforced Hong Kong's role as a global hub for digital assets.

"Consensus was the perfect occasion to showcase the progress we've seen, not just in digital assets, but across AI, robotics, and internet capital markets," said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus. "Hong Kong continues to prove its role as a gateway to Asia, showcasing how forward-thinking policy and innovation have helped accelerate progress in one of the fastest-growing markets for digital asset adoption. I'm excited to bring that momentum to Miami, convening global leaders to advance the conversation across the Americas."

Following its success in Hong Kong, Consensus will be heading to Miami, May 5-7, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Serving as the definitive gathering for the west, the Miami edition will continue the conversations started in Hong Kong, bringing together high-level investors, builders and policymakers to define the digital asset agenda for the year ahead.

Tickets for Consensus Miami 2026 are available here .

About Consensus

Consensus by CoinDesk is the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it helps people understand the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, Web3, AI, the evolving regulatory landscape and more. With a mix of panels, keynotes and networking opportunities, Consensus provides a platform to explore the latest trends shaping the digital economy. For more information about Consensus, please visit https://events.coindesk.com/

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Part of Bullish Group (NYSE: BLSH), CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. Bullish may do business with organizations or foundations that attend or are sponsors of Consensus events, or which are otherwise featured in our editorial content. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension and context. CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Data provide institutional-grade benchmarks and analytics for the digital asset ecosystem. CoinDesk gathers the global crypto, blockchain and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. For more information, please visit CoinDesk.com .

