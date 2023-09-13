CoinEx Announced its Gold Sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Singapore to Strengthen its Prominence in the Global Crypto Landscape

13 Sep, 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinEx is delighted to participate as the Gold Sponsor in TOKEN2049 Singapore this year. TOKEN2049, Asia's largest crypto events, presents unmatched opportunities for attendees, investors and industry leaders to connect and network throughout the two-day conference.

This year's TOKEN2049 event attracted over 10,000 participants, including 200+ speakers and 300+ exhibitors, with over 80% coming from overseas. TOKEN2049 always stands at the forefront of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with hundreds of independently organized side events providing attendees with a week of non-stop learning and networking. The conference consisted of an array of meetups, workshops, hackathons, dinners, and parties held in exceptional venues across Singapore.

"CoinEx is honored to be the Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore. Our Gold Sponsorship shows our confidence in blockchain technology and the transformative power of crypto assets, as well as our optimism for the future of the whole blockchain and crypto ecosystem," stated Haipo Yang, CEO of CoinEx.

TOKEN2049 brought together crypto-native pioneers and institutional leaders, fostering high-quality and engaging discussions that shape the future of the blockchain and crypto industry. The event served as a global gathering ground for influential figures, innovative projects, and cutting-edge companies, offering attendees a unique opportunity to meet and collaborate.

CoinEx's gold sponsorship in TOKEN2049 reaffirmed its commitment to Asia's thriving blockchain ecosystem. By showcasing user-friendly crypto trading services, CoinEx aims to foster discussions on real-world blockchain impacts, collectively shape the future of blockchain technology and foster global crypto adoption.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

