CoinEx Renews Strategic Partnership with Paris Blockchain Week to Bolster Ecosystem Expansion

PARIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2024 presents an exceptional epoch within the crypto ecosystem. Marked by the endorsement of the inaugural Bitcoin ETFs, which contribute significantly to the democratization of crypto assets, and the much-anticipated Bitcoin Halving event, this year holds great promise. Typically, with burgeoning crypto adoption, a notable surge in Bitcoin prices is observed both preceding and following the Halving. Thus, 2024 emerges as a hopeful period for cryptocurrencies, following two years of bearish markets.

On March 14th, Bitcoin reached an unprecedented milestone, surpassing $73,500. It is within this context of a bullish market rebound that the fifth edition of Paris Blockchain Week is scheduled to convene in Paris from April 9th to 11th, 2024. Regarded as one of the foremost events in the blockchain industry, it is anticipated to bring together over 10,000 business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and developers.

As a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinEx continues its dedication to advancing the adoption of Web3 and cryptocurrencies by strengthening its partnership with Paris Blockchain Week to enhance ecosystem development. In alignment with this mission, CoinEx proudly extends its sponsorship of Paris Blockchain Week for the second consecutive year.

Established in 2017, CoinEx stands as a global cryptocurrency exchange platform offering an extensive array of products and services accessible in 16 languages. These services encompass spot and futures trading, margin trading, automated market-making (AMM) and strategic trading. From its inception, CoinEx has prioritized user experience, embodying a "user-first" ethic while harnessing the disruptive potential of blockchain technologies. Presently, the platform boasts more than 5 million users across 200 countries and regions, with over 740 listed cryptocurrencies and a daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion.

The CoinEx ecosystem assumes a pivotal role in shaping the Web3 framework by implementing essential infrastructures that facilitate the dissemination, utilization, and development of blockchain technologies. Comprising a trusted global cryptocurrency exchange platform (CoinEx), a secure crypto wallet (CoinEx Wallet), a versatile blockchain (CoinEx Smart Chain), and a non-profit blockchain charitable organization (CoinEx Charity), CoinEx endeavors to provide professional financial services and strategic investments.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited