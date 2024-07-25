CoinEx Sponsored 2024 CPBL All STAR GAME, Integration of Cryptocurrency Industry and Sports Culture

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2024 Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) All-Star Game, sponsored by CoinEx, concluded successfully amidst an electrifying atmosphere. This marks the first time the Web3 industry has sponsored this highly anticipated sports event, symbolizing a deep integration of blockchain technology and traditional sports culture.

With tens of thousands of fans on site, everyone witnessed the thrilling moments of this top-tier baseball event. CoinEx's branding was prominently displayed in key areas of the stadium, and through various interactive activities and promotional efforts, CoinEx engaged deeply with both online and on-site audiences. This sponsorship not only increased awareness and recognition of CoinEx but also showcased the potential and development opportunities that the Web3 industry can bring to Taiwan.

CoinEx has always been dedicated to promoting the popularization and application of blockchain technology. Sponsoring the CPBL All-Star Game was not just a simple branding effort but an opportunity to showcase the allure of the Web3 world to the public. By integrating with sports events, CoinEx hopes to help more people understand the true value of blockchain technology and experience the convenience and innovation it brings.

The successful hosting of this event is of significant importance for the advancement of the entire Web3 industry. In the future, CoinEx will continue to actively participate in more online and offline events, promoting the application of blockchain technology across various industries, and providing users with safer, more convenient, and innovative trading experiences. With the continuous development and maturation of blockchain technology, more industries and fields are expected to benefit from it.

The CoinEx Taiwan PR team expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who supported and participated in this event, and also thanked the CPBL for their trust and support. CoinEx remains committed to its mission of advancing blockchain technology and looks forward to embracing the Web3 era together with everyone.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

