Coinigy Unveils 'The Crypt,' an Archive of Dead Cryptocurrencies and Defunct Exchange Data

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinigy, the leading cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and trading platform, today announced the launch of "The Crypt". This new feature is designed to empower traders and researchers by providing access to a decade's worth of historical data from now-defunct exchanges and delisted cryptocurrency projects on Coinigy. It aims to bridge the gap between past and present data in the crypto ecosystem. It offers insights from the early days of cryptocurrency exchanges such as BTC-e, Cryptopia, and Mt. Gox. As Coinigy approaches its 10th year in business, this data steams back to early 2014.

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, the rise and fall of numerous crypto projects and exchanges have left a gap in historical data, hindering market analysis and educational efforts. "The Crypt" by Coinigy will offer access to data on transactions, coin prices, market cap, and much more:

Extensive Historical Data : Users can explore a rich database of information on delisted projects, including price history and trading volumes.

: Users can explore a rich database of information on delisted projects, including price history and trading volumes. User-Friendly Interface : Designed with the user in mind, The Crypt allows for easy navigation through its vast archives, ensuring that users can quickly find the data they need.

: Designed with the user in mind, The Crypt allows for easy navigation through its vast archives, ensuring that users can quickly find the data they need. Comprehensive Coverage: From the earliest days of Bitcoin on now-defunct exchanges to more recent closures, The Crypt covers a broad spectrum of digital currency history.

William Kehl, President and co-founder of Coinigy, emphasized the importance of understanding crypto's history for its future growth, stating, "With 'The Crypt,' we are not just looking back; we are paving the way forward. This comprehensive archive is a testament to our commitment to transparency, education, and empowerment in the crypto space. By studying the trajectories of past projects, our users can gain invaluable insights into the trends and cycles of the crypto market."

The Crypt is available now to all Coinigy subscribers. For more information about Coinigy and 'The Crypt', please visit www.coinigy.com .

About Coinigy:

Coinigy is a leading provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platforms. The Coinigy platform connects to more than 45 different exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, and Kraken, with a database including pricing history for multiple digital assets. Coinigy offers an array of practical tools designed to optimize your digital portfolio management, including features such as TradingView charting, real-time price and volume alerts, a cryptocurrency screener, smart portfolio monitoring, and many other tools. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Coinigy simplifies cryptocurrency trading, equipping users with the confidence and tools necessary to navigate the digital asset market seamlessly.

