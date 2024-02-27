MUCINEX LAUNCHES "THE MUCUS MASHER," A FIRST OF ITS KIND GAMING EXPERIENCE BY AN OTC BRAND THAT LETS CONSUMERS CRUSH MR. MUCUS

Mucinex

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Thanks to A.I. technology, players can dream up inventive ways to punish Mr. Mucus… and surprise themselves by choosing particularly imaginative prompts

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're sick with a cold or flu, you're desperate to find something—anything—to crush those pesky symptoms and get on with your day.

Mucinex Mucus Masher
That's why Mucinex, a Reckitt brand and the #1 most trusted brand by physicians for cough and cold symptoms*, is announcing the launch of the Mucus Masher, a brand-new, first-of-its-kind online gaming experience that uses state-of-the-art A.I. technology to make all your mucus-crushing dreams come true. At the intersection of health and tech culture, the Mucus Masher leverages the latest image generation technologies and LLMs to bring a new level of interactive engagement to consumers.

Launching February 27th at MucusMasher.com, this addictive, snot-busting game lets consumers crush the iconic Mucinex mascot Mr. Mucus, the notorious humanoid blob and epitome of coughs, colds, and congestion. Known for getting smashed at the end of Mucinex commercials, players now have the opportunity to decide what object ultimately smooshes Mr. Mucus like the little booger he is. Try it with houses, whales, skyscrapers, planets, bulldozers, or whatever else comes to mind, don't be afraid to get creative (but do keep it clean, yeah?)

"It's still cold and flu season, and we know everyone is sick of coughing, sneezing, congestion, and more," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "What better way to take out your frustration on cold and flu symptoms than to crush the guy who started them in the first place? We're giving consumers the opportunity to get humorous revenge on this slimeball through a unique blend of A.I. technology and their own imagination and creativity."

Mucinex has a sneaky stunt up its sleeve to drive awareness of "Mucus Masher," so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. On Thursday, February 29th between 8am and 4pm, New Yorkers traipsing around 17th and Broadway (near Union Square) will witness the aftermath of a real life smash that involves a plummeting piano and flattened Mr. Mucus.

Developed in collaboration with creative agency McCann New York and digital production partners Active Theory and Addition, "Mucus Masher" will be available to play for free on February 27th at MucusMasher.com. The first-of-its-kind generative AI game uses the power of Getty Images AI to ensure that no two smashes alike. Visit www.mucinex.com for more information. You can stop by Walmart, Target, your local pharmacy, or nearest food retailer to buy Mucinex.

Contact: Amanda Pisano at [email protected]

About Mucinex
Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 15 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it's #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

  • The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*
  • The #1 doctor-recommended over-the-counter expectorant*
  • The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms*
  • The #1 over-the-counter brand used by doctors for their own cough and cold symptoms*

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

About Reckitt
Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, July 2023

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

SOURCE Mucinex

News Releases in Similar Topics

