Cold Stone Creamery and Nintendo Power Up with Inspired Ice Cream Treats and Collectibles to Commemorate the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary!

"We are thrilled to join together with Nintendo once again to commemorate the Super Mario Bros. 35 th anniversary with our super-premium ice cream," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Cold Stone and Nintendo both focus on bringing families together; so gather your loved ones, grab some ice cream, pick up your Nintendo Switch system and let's start making memories that last a lifetime!"

Mario's Super Birthday Blast Creation features Cake Batter Ice Cream® with Yellow Cake, Bright Blue Frosting and Star Sprinkles. Craving a shake instead? Try out Mario's Super Star Shake, which features Cake Batter Ice Cream and Bright Blue Frosting with Whipped Topping and Star Sprinkles.

Lastly, and quite literally the icing on the cake, Cold Stone Creamery also introduces the new Ice Cream Cake, Rainbow Road Rally. Featuring layers of moist Yellow Cake and Cake Batter Ice Cream with Star Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy Bright Blue Frosting.

In addition to these sweet treats, Cold Stone® will feature four Mario-inspired Gotta Have It cup designs. These collectible cups feature Mario through the years and are available in red, blue, green, and yellow, while supplies last.

"To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., we are excited to continue our collaboration with Cold Stone," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing. "From fun ice levels to delicious ice cream, Nintendo and Cold Stone are offering cool treats this year for people of all ages."

Cold Stone Creamery is also offering a multi-faceted sweepstakes (Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes) for fans. Five customers, who enter the sweepstakes, will be awarded a grand prize package that includes one (1) $50 Cold Stone Creamery gift card and one (1) Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes one (1) Nintendo Switch system and twelve (12) download codes for digital Nintendo Switch games. The fun will continue for even more fans as one-hundred (100) first prize winners will be awarded a first prize package that consists of one (1) $25 Cold Stone Creamery gift card and one (1) Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes one (1) Nintendo Switch system and five (5) download codes for digital Nintendo Switch games. Lastly, as part of Nintendo's sweepstakes, My Cold Stone Club Rewards® members will receive My Nintendo Platinum Points* throughout the promotion.

Promotional Creation™:

Mario's Super Birthday Blast: Cake Batter Ice Cream with Yellow Cake, Bright Blue Frosting & Star Sprinkles

Promotional Shake:

Mario's Super Star Shake: Cake Batter Ice Cream and Bright Blue Frosting with Whipped Topping & Star Sprinkles

Promotional Ice Cream Cake:

Rainbow Road Rally: Layers of moist Yellow Cake & Cake Batter Ice Cream with Star Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy Bright Blue Frosting

For more information about the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary, visit www.supermario35.com.

*A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Nintendo

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.9 billion video games and more than 766 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

