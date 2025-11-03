Make Your November Cozier with New Pumpkin Inspired Treats at Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is brewing up the ultimate fall treat with the debut of its Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream, Creation™ and Shake now through November 30, 2025.

This cozy new flavor brings together the bold taste of coffee and the comforting warmth of pumpkin pie spices for a truly irresistible fall treat. Guests can enjoy it in two delicious ways:

New Pumpkin Inspired Treats Now Being Served at Cold Stone Creamery

Pumpkin Spice Up Your Latte Creation™: Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream mixed with Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Caramel, Whipped Topping and Pumpkin Pie Spice.

Fallin' for Latte Shake: Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream and Caramel topped with Whipped Topping and Pumpkin Pie Spice.

"Pumpkin spice and everything nice, that's exactly what our guests can expect this November," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands ™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream is the perfect way to celebrate fall with a creamy, dreamy twist."

These perfect fall treats are available at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide for a limited time.

Promotional Flavors:

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Promotional Shake:

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery