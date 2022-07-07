Cold Stone Creamery and Nintendo Team Up Again to Celebrate the Summer

Three new Creations and an Ice Cream Cake will be available for a limited time!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® ( www.ColdStoneCreamery.com ) is teaming up with Nintendo this summer to showcase three game-inspired Creations™ and an Ice Cream Cake.

Our Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land Creation – The Mighty Pink Puff – is made with Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberries, Mini Marshmallows and Caramel. Our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Creation – Island Getaway – has Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberries, Bananas and Whipped Topping. And, finally, our Mario Party™ Superstars Creation – Superstar Sprinkle Blast – has Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Yellow Cake, Blue Frosting and Rainbow Sprinkles.

Mario and Luigi figurines will also be featured atop the Rainbow Sprinkle Road Ice Cream Cake, made with layers of moist Yellow Cake and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles, all wrapped in fluffy Blue Frosting.

In addition to these sweet treats, three Nintendo-themed Gotta Have It® cup designs, each featuring elements from the fan-favorite Nintendo games Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars, will be available while supplies last.

All of these games are playable on the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, join Kirby in an unforgettable 3D platforming adventure through a mysterious world. Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customize in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And the Mario Party series returns with a superstar collection of classic gameboards and minigames to enjoy with family and friends in Mario Party Superstars.

"We are thrilled to announce that Cold Stone is joining together with Nintendo once again to celebrate ice cream season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We knew we had to come up with something extra special for our third year, and what better than to feature three of Nintendo's beloved game titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars. Our guests are going to love collecting their beloved Nintendo characters on special edition cups while enjoying our super-premium ice cream this summer!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the Nintendo Creations, Ice Cream Cake and special edition cups until September 30.

In addition, Cold Stone Creamery® will be awarding 100 lucky winners a prize pack including a Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model system and game download codes for digital versions of the Mario Party™ Superstars, Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land, Animal Crossing™: New Horizons games plus a $25 Cold Stone® Gift Card. To learn more about the Cold Stone® x Nintendo Switch Sweepstakes and to enter, visit the contest page at coldstonecreamery.com/nintendoswitch.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins on July 6, 2022 at 12:00 A.M., Scottsdale, Arizona time and ends September 30, 2022 at 11:59 P.M., Scottsdale, Arizona time. Open only to eligible legal 50 U.S./DC residents who are 18 years or older. For Official Sweepstakes Rules and complete details, including participation instructions, odds of winning, prize details, restrictions, etc. please visit https://coldstonecreamery.com/nintendoswitch. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsored by Kahala Management, L.L.C., 9311 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are not responsible for the promotion, administration, or execution of this Sweepstakes. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this Sweepstakes. Nintendo trademarks and copyrights are properties of Nintendo.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, please visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com .

