Cold Stone Creamery Announces Limited-Time Summer Treats and Exclusive Offer for National Ice Cream Day!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is floating back in time with some retro treats to celebrate National Ice Cream Day! These nostalgic, limited-time promotional items are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth and cooling off during these warm months.

Promotional Items:

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with our Limited Time Only Treats!

Orange Cream Float – Sweet Cream Ice Cream topped with FANTA ® Orange Soda and Whipped Topping.

– Sweet Cream Ice Cream topped with FANTA Orange Soda and Whipped Topping. Root Beer Float – French Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Barq's ® Root Beer and Whipped Topping.

– French Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Barq's Root Beer and Whipped Topping. Classic Fudge Sundae – French Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Fudge, Roasted Almonds, Whipped Topping, and topped with a Cherry.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Cold Stone Creamery® is offering an exclusive deal for our loyal My Cold Stone Club® Rewards members. Enjoy $5 OFF your purchase of $10 or more!

Offer Details:

Who: My Cold Stone Club Rewards members

OFF before tax When: First day to earn the offer is Wednesday, July 17 . The last day to earn the offer is Tuesday, July 23 . Offer is valid for 7 days.

First day to earn the offer is . The last day to earn the offer is . Offer is valid for 7 days. Where: Valid in-store or on online purchases at Coldstonecreamery.com or in the Cold Stone app.

Valid in-store or on online purchases at Coldstonecreamery.com or in the Cold Stone app. How: Guests text FLOAT24 to LOVEIT and the reward will be loaded to their account. Guests will need to confirm their SMS opt-in to receive a notification that the reward was placed on their account. Opted-in guests who have not registered their loyalty account will also get a reminder to register their account. Only registered members can use the reward.

"We are thrilled to bring a taste of nostalgia to National Ice Cream Month with these limited-time treats. Our goal is to make this summer refreshingly sweet for our customers and our flavorful floats and fudge sundae are the perfect way to cool off and beat the summer heat," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing & Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "We also have an extra special treat for our most loyal guests – an exclusive offer to show our appreciation."

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to indulge in our new summer items and save on your next visit! These promotional treats and offer will be available exclusively from July 17 to July 23, 2024, at Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide. Join My Cold Stone Club® Rewards today and take advantage of this fantastic offer.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

