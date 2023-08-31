Cold Stone Creamery Announces Quintessentially Fall Flavors and New Apple Pie

News provided by

Cold Stone Creamery

31 Aug, 2023, 17:52 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater weather is almost here, but Cold Stone Creamery® can't wait one more minute to launch our fall flavors. These seasonal flavors are inspired by a day at the pumpkin patch or apple-picking! We're excited to reintroduce fall fan-favorite, Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream as well as debut Caramel Apple Ice Cream! Both flavors and their respective Creations™ will be available in-store and online (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) beginning August 30.

Continue Reading
New Caramel Apple Ice Cream, returning Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream and New Classic Caramel Apple Pie are all in stores now!
New Caramel Apple Ice Cream, returning Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream and New Classic Caramel Apple Pie are all in stores now!

Enjoy the new fall-inspired flavors on their own or try them in a Creation™. For pumpkin-lovers, Frosted Pumpkin Bread™ is made with Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Caramel, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Cream Cheese Frosting and a touch of Pumpkin Pie Spice. Or, get your apple pie fix with Stuck on Caramel Apples™, featuring Caramel Apple Ice Cream, Caramel, Pecans, and Apple Pie Filling.

Since bringing people together is an essential part of what makes fall so special, Cold Stone also introduces the Classic Caramel Apple Pie. Perfect for group gatherings, office parties, family reunions, and Thanksgiving, this new pie features Caramel Apple Ice Cream on a layer of Caramel in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust and an extra fluffy Caramel Frosting.

"At Cold Stone Creamery, we love to take popular desserts and reimagine them as ice cream flavors and Creations. Cozy fall desserts made with apple, caramel, pumpkin and cinnamon really got our team excited to create some recipes for our guests," said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our new Caramel Apple Ice Cream is the perfect combination of buttery sweet caramel and crisp apple. As the weather starts to turn, it hits just right! And we just had to bring back Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream as it was a such a hit with ice cream lovers last year! These two ice cream flavors are quintessentially fall!"

These new seasonal flavors, along with their Creations and the Classic Caramel Apple Pie will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until November 28th.

Promotional Flavors:

  • Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream
  • Caramel Apple Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™: 

  • Frosted Pumpkin Bread™ – Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Caramel, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Cream Cheese Frosting

  • Stuck on Caramel Apples™ – Caramel Apple Ice Cream, Caramel, Pecans, Apple Pie Filling

Pie:

  • Classic Caramel Apple Pie – Caramel Apple Ice Cream on a layer of Caramel in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with fluffy Caramel Bettercreme®

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Also from this source

Cold Stone Creamery Treats Loyalty Members to National Ice Cream Day Deals

Cold Stone Creamery Sparkles this Summer with BARBIE Movie-Themed Creation and Cake

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.