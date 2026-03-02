Lucky Charms™ Magic Returns to Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to chase the rainbow. Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) has brought back a magically delicious Lucky Charms™ lineup for a limited time from now through March 31, 2026, inviting ice cream lovers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with two whimsical ice cream treats inspired by the beloved cereal.

Lucky Charms™ lineup is available now at Cold Stone Creamery!

Dive into the magic with treats that bring Lucky Charms™ to life in ice cream form. The Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ Creation™ features Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream with Lucky Charms™ cereal and is finished with fluffy whipped topping and shimmering gold glitter to bring you good luck with each bite. To double your luck, get your Creation in a green waffle cone or waffle bowl. The Sprinkled with Charms™ shake blends Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream into a rich treat topped with whipped topping, Lucky Charms™ cereal, and a sprinkle of sparkling gold glitter, delivering a magical moment in every sip.

"The return of our Lucky Charms™ treats is a moment both ice cream and cereal fans look forward to each year," said Jana Schneider Vice President of National Programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "From the vibrant Creation™ to the sparkling shake, each treat delivers a whimsical experience that feels like finding luck at the end of the rainbow."

This month-long promotion invites guests to enjoy these nostalgic treats at Cold Stone Creamery stores or by ordering online before they disappear.

Promotional Flavor:

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ - Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, Lucky Charms™ Cereal, Whipped Topping & Gold Glitter

Promotional Shake:

Sprinkled with Charms™ - Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter & Lucky Charms™ Cereal

Waffles:

Green Waffle Cones

Green Waffle Bowls

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion.

