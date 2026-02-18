Cold Stone Creamery is Stepping into Spring with New Flavors

News provided by

Cold Stone Creamery

Feb 18, 2026, 09:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in full bloom at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) with two new flavors and Creations™! Available now through May 12, 2026, these seasonal treats deliver a fruity flavor perfectly suited for springtime.

Pucker up! The Lemon Berry Batter Creation™ features Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream with Lemon OREO® Cookies, Lemon Pie Filling and Strawberries. For strawberry lovers, The Berry Best S'More Creation™ is a fun blend of Strawberry Marshmallow Ice Cream, Fudge, Marshmallow Cream and Graham Cracker Pie Crust.

Continue Reading
Lemon Berry Batter and The Berry Best S'More Available Now for a Limited Time!
Lemon Berry Batter and The Berry Best S'More Available Now for a Limited Time!

"Spring is a time for bright flavors and a little indulgence," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "These seasonal treats give our guests a delicious way to celebrate the season."

Enjoy the warmer days ahead with these limited time Creations at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide.

Promotional Flavors:

  • Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream
  • Strawberry Marshmallow Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

  • Lemon Berry Batter – Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream with Lemon OREO® Cookies, Lemon Pie Filling & Strawberries
  • The Berry Best S'More – Strawberry Marshmallow Ice Cream with Fudge, Marshmallow Cream & Graham Cracker Pie Crust

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com. 

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Get Ready for the Season of Love at Cold Stone Creamery

Get Ready for the Season of Love at Cold Stone Creamery

Love is in the air and Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) has you covered! Now through February 17, 2026, indulge in limited-time...
Cold Stone Creamery Brings Franchise Opportunities to Birmingham, Alabama

Cold Stone Creamery Brings Franchise Opportunities to Birmingham, Alabama

Cold Stone Creamery®, one of the nation's premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in Birmingham,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

Restaurants

Restaurants

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics