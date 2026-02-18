Cold Stone Creamery is Stepping into Spring with New Flavors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in full bloom at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) with two new flavors and Creations™! Available now through May 12, 2026, these seasonal treats deliver a fruity flavor perfectly suited for springtime.

Pucker up! The Lemon Berry Batter Creation™ features Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream with Lemon OREO® Cookies, Lemon Pie Filling and Strawberries. For strawberry lovers, The Berry Best S'More Creation™ is a fun blend of Strawberry Marshmallow Ice Cream, Fudge, Marshmallow Cream and Graham Cracker Pie Crust.

"Spring is a time for bright flavors and a little indulgence," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "These seasonal treats give our guests a delicious way to celebrate the season."

Enjoy the warmer days ahead with these limited time Creations at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide.

Promotional Flavors:

Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Strawberry Marshmallow Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Lemon Berry Batter – Lemon Cake Batter™ Ice Cream with Lemon OREO® Cookies, Lemon Pie Filling & Strawberries

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

